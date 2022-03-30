Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.22

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.22 and traded as high as C$19.99. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$19.99, with a volume of 15,628 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.