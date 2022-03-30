Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as low as C$5.34. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 65,615 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.68 million and a PE ratio of 71.71.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

