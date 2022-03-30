Mortice (LON:MORT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64.
About Mortice (LON:MORT)
