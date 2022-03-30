Moss Coin (MOC) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Moss Coin (MOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $72.75 million and $9.42 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

