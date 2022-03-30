Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €292.00 ($320.88).

MEURV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a one year high of €200.00 ($219.78).

