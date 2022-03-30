National Retail Properties (LON:NNN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of National Retail Properties Inc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 5,104,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,489,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (LON:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

