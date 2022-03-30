Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 80,710 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $433.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

