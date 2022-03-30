Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 3.9%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 4,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,681,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

