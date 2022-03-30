NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,174,509 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

