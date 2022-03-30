Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $141.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.