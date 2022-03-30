Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.
Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
