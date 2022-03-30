Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $848.70 million and $22.99 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.16 or 0.07188643 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.88 or 0.99839024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047037 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 850,676,256 coins and its circulating supply is 850,675,657 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.