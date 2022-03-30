NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.85

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 3049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,053.05, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,091,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

