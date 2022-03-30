Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of NPSCY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.
