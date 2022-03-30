Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,021. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

