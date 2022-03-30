Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,869,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,591,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48,695.0 days.
Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$5.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.65.
About Nongfu Spring (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nongfu Spring (NNFSF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.