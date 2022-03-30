Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE JEMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,041. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.