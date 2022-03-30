O3Swap Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.96 or 0.07198953 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,207.47 or 0.99896561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046891 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

