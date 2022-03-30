OpenOcean 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.70 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $3.70 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.16 or 0.07188643 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.88 or 0.99839024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047037 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

