Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.19

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.19 and traded as low as $9.23. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 280,881 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $360.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

