Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 4.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.44 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 20,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,615,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

