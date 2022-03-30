Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Pacific Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PACDQ)
