Pallapay Hits One Day Volume of $841,678.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $16.83 million and approximately $841,678.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.10 or 0.07197232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,236.90 or 0.99872194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

