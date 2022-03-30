Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $943.47

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.47 ($12.36) and traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.09). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($4.17), with a volume of 457,733 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 943.47. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In related news, insider Dame Sue Owen purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £27,249 ($35,694.26).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

