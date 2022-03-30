Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Shares Up 9.2%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 220.99 and last traded at 220.92. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at 202.28.
Separately, Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF)
