Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Shares Up 9.2%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 220.99 and last traded at 220.92. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at 202.28.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

