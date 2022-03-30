PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 3.4%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.18. 1,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $578.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

