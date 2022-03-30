Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. 508,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $6,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,857,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 66,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,769,000 after buying an additional 60,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

