Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.00

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 27671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,993 shares of company stock worth $158,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.