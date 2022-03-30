Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.38

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.38 and traded as low as $16.47. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 489,299 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,845 shares of company stock valued at $637,332.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,076,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 977,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 30.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 904,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,495 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.