Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 5.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.66. 204,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,937,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

