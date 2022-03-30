Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

