Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE PHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 54,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

