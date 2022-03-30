Playcent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,593.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $898,960.49 and $1,593.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00109036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

