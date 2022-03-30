Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.58 million and the lowest is $39.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $31.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -89.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

