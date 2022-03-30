Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $727.87

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.87 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 587 ($7.69). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 611 ($8.00), with a volume of 450,715 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £612.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 598.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 727.87.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 20,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($183,390.10). Also, insider Win Robbins acquired 10,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($83,442.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,120,000.

