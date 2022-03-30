Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,457.66

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,457.66 ($32.19) and traded as low as GBX 2,252 ($29.50). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,276 ($29.81), with a volume of 449,460 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,235.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,457.66. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93.

Get Polar Capital Technology Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.