Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,457.66

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,457.66 ($32.19) and traded as low as GBX 2,252 ($29.50). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,276 ($29.81), with a volume of 449,460 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,235.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,457.66. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93.
Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)
