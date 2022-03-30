Potash Ridge (TSE:PRK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Potash Ridge Co. (TSE:PRK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.07. Potash Ridge shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 430,443 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07.
Potash Ridge Company Profile (TSE:PRK)
Read More
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Potash Ridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash Ridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.