Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.06

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.06 and traded as high as $65.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 21,898 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.