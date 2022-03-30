Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.06

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.06 and traded as high as $65.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 21,898 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.
About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
