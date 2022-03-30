Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.72.
Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)
