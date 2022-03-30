Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 106.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

