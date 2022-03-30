Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 64,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.