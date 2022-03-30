PRIZM (PZM) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $654,242.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,967,438,941 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

