Proton Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Proton has a market capitalization of $137.83 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,103,127,887 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

