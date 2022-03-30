Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,570.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of PUK opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prudential by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

