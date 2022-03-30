Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $4,272.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.16 or 0.07188643 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.88 or 0.99839024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars.

