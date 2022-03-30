QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF remained flat at $$3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

