Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUISF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.