Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $85.41. 18,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 64,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

