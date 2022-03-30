Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.86. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 963 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09.

Rand Capital ( NASDAQ:RAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 387.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

