Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.27

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.27 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.50). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 613,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.27. The stock has a market cap of £71.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

