Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.71

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Redcentric plc (LON:RCNGet Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.71 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 114.25 ($1.50). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 4,776 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a market cap of £179.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.71.

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

